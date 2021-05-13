Zartonk National Christian Initiative calls on the Armenian authorities: To protect the state borders

To protect the state borders of the Republic of Armenia

According to Article 3 of the Law on State Border, the protection of the state border is an inseparable part of the national security system of the Republic of Armenia; it includes political, legal, economic, military, operative, organizational, technical, regime, environmental, cultural and other measures. which guarantee:

a) inviolability of the state border;

b) Ensuring the observance of the state border regime, border regime, state border crossing point regime by legal entities and individuals;

c) protection of the vital interests of the individual, society and the state from external and internal threats at the state border.

Formally apply to the Russian Federation to take all available joint measures to counter the aggression of Azerbaijan, to eliminate the threat to peace, in accordance with 29.08.1997. The Agreement on Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance between the Republic of Armenia and the Russian Federation was signed. Article 3 of the Treaty provides that the High Contracting Parties shall jointly take all available measures to eliminate the threat to peace, to eliminate the breach of the peace or to counteract the aggression of any State or group of States against them; In the manner of exercising the right of collective self-defense in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter. Formally apply to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) for assistance in countering aggression by the Republic of Azerbaijan, including military assistance.

Article 4 of the Collective Security Treaty stipulates that if any of the Member States is subjected to aggression by any State or group of States, it shall be deemed to be aggression by all States Parties to this Treaty.

In the event of an act of aggression against any of the States Parties, the other States Parties shall provide the necessary assistance, including military assistance, with the means at their disposal in accordance with Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations Charter.

Formally request the UN Security Council to take measures to end the act of aggression by the Republic of Azerbaijan and to maintain international peace.

2 Article 2 4 4 of the Charter of the United Nations provides that all Members in international relations shall refrain from the use or threat of force other than the territorial integrity or political independence of any State և and / or the purposes of the United Nations.

Article 39 of the Charter of the United Nations provides that the Security Council determines the existence of any threat to peace, breach of peace or act of aggression, issues recommendations or decides on measures to be taken in accordance with Articles 41 to 42. for the maintenance or restoration of peace and security.

In accordance with Article 42 of the Charter of the United Nations, if the Security Council considers that the measures provided for in Article 42 are insufficient or already insufficient, it may, by air, naval or land forces, take such action as may be necessary for international peace and security. to maintain or restore. These may include demonstrations by the United Nations, air, naval or ground forces, blockades, and other operations.