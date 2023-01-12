Zakharova: Statements from Yerevan that Russia poses a threat to Armenia’s security are absurd

The statements from Yerevan saying that Russia poses a threat to Armenia’s security are absurd, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

“The Russian and Armenian peoples are linked by strong ties of friendship. We are determined to further strengthen both bilateral relations and cooperation in the common integration associations CSTO, EAEC and CIS. Against this background, the statements coming from Yerevan as if “the Russian presence poses some kind of a threat to security” are absurd.

“For decades, our troops and border guards have been contributing to Armenia’s security and protecting its borders. This is an objective reality, which cannot be denied.

“Moreover, the current Armenian leadership has publicly stated earlier that the Russian military presence complies with the national interests of the republic. But the adventurers calling for our servicemen to be sent to the door are clearly not aware of the real consequences of such a step,” she said.

