Yvonne Chiu: WITSA is very proud to have bestowed upon Karen its highest and most prestigious award

The President of the World Information Technology & Services Alliance (WITSA) Yvonne Chiu has expressed condolences over the death of Karen Vardanyan, the CEO of the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises (UATE). “On behalf of the World Information Technology & Services Alliance (WITSA), I cannot adequately express my heartfelt sadness in hearing of the passing of our great friend and colleague Karen Vardanyan,” the message posted on WITSA Facebook page read.

“My sincerest and deepest condolences go out to Karen’s family, loved ones, friends and colleagues. As the longtime Executive Director of the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises (UATE) in Armenia, Karen was considered the “Father of the Technology Industry in Armenia”. His dedication to his country, the ICT industry and especially the youth was inspiring, indelible and will be greatly missed.

WITSA is very proud to have bestowed upon Karen, in 2019, its highest and most prestigious award, WITSA’s Eminent Person’s Award. The award is bestowed on individuals who a significant contribution to mankind. His name will go down in history with other luminary recipients.

Karen was the great man and a great, gentle person. He will be sorely missed,” the message said.