YSU will train physicists for defense and IT fields

The Faculty of Physics of Yerevan State University has announced an admission with two new perspective specialties.

The “Data Processing in Physics and Artificial Intelligence” educational program will train staff for information technology centers, and the “Physics of Dual Technologies” specialization will train staff for military-industrial technology centers, enterprises, as well as civil scientific, engineering, technological and production organizations.

Mediamax spoke with Dean of YSU Faculty of Physics Rafik Hakobyan, Head of “Data Processing in Physics and Artificial Intelligence” educational program Martin Grigoryan and Head of “Physics of Dual Purpose Technologies” program Ashot Melkonyan about the need to introduce these specialties .

Why specialize in these areas?

One of the first missions undertaken by Rafik Hakobyan after being appointed Dean of YSU Faculty of Physics is to restore the interest in natural sciences in Armenia and to propagate the importance of exact sciences.

“I saw my main role in improving the scientific-educational policy. As it turned out, there is a great demand for artificial intelligence and data science specialists who know very good physics. Training personnel in this profession is important in two respects. “On the one hand, there is a demand for them in companies, on the other hand, the science of physics (astronomy, solid state physics, nuclear physics, etc.) also needs people who are good at data processing and machine learning,” says Rafik Hakobyan

The application of physics in the military industry and mastery of this science also has a very significant role, but, as the dean notes, there are no specialists in Armenia who know both physics and military technologies.

“20 years ago it was obvious that we need people who will be able to set and solve a defense problem in science. “These specialists will surely have high-paying jobs, they will always be in demand, and in the future they can choose both practical work and science,” says the dean.

How many students, how much tuition, how much investment?

Curricula have been developed, agreements on cooperation with a number of companies, technical means, provision of specialized lecturers have been reached, the main task remains the “promotion” of these professions among future students.

The Faculty of Physics has meetings in schools and educational centers. They expect to have more than 20 students in each specialty in the first year.

The university will provide 8 free places for each specialty, and the annual fee for paid places will be about 500 thousand drams.

Private companies, according to the agreements already reached, will not only be able to provide students with jobs, but will also make certain investments during their studies, in the form of paid internships, lectures by their specialists. Armenian scientists who have achieved success abroad, who are currently engaged in science and conducting research in leading areas, will also lecture at distance learning programs.

“The good thing is that the companies offer to support these educational programs. The companies realize that their future qualified employees will leave here, ”says Rafik Hakobyan.

The Dean attaches great importance to the involvement of young professionals in the educational process, as both the Faculty of Physics and the whole science need to be rejuvenated, and such steps can help young professors to devote some of their time to science and creating new knowledge. Another important issue is to involve Armenian scientists who have succeeded abroad, because, as program managers say, the Diaspora is our national force, and it would be a big mistake not to involve them.

“The principle is that not only the lecturers of the Faculty of Physics will give lectures, moreover, 80% will be the best specialists in the field from Armenia and abroad,” says Rafik Hakobyan.

The Faculty of Physics has preliminary cooperation agreements with the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises (UITE), the Enterprise Incubator Foundation (EIF), Philip Morris Armenia, Instigate design, Xilinx Armenia, SADA Systems, Krisp and other companies.

Data Processing in Physics and Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Martin Grigoryan, the head of the training program, notes that the rapid development of IT in recent years is a requirement for the new discovery of many physical phenomena.

Read more: https://mediamax.am/am/news/education/43067/