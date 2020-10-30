‘You’re Killing Armenians!’: Protesters Descend On SpaceX Facility To Denounce Turkish Satellite Launch

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Hundreds of protesters rallied Thursday at the SpaceX facility in Hawthorne to voice opposition to a planned satellite launch for the Turkish government.

The protest along Crenshaw Boulevard near the 105 Freeway started around 3 p.m. and caused traffic disruptions, according to reports.

Protesters held signs alleging the Turksat 1A payload would be used to “kill civilians” by targeting Armenians with unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV).

Over 10000 people’s protesting in front of #spacex headquarter in Hawthorn California demanding spacex to stop the lunch of turkish satellite turksat A1 that will be used to guide UAV’s that kills civilians in