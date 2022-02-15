“Your mandate is one – to remove Nikol. “Either you do it or you leave with Nikol, a gentle step.” Naira Zohrabyan

Naira Zohrabyan writes on her Facebook page ․ “To those who are silent in the NA besedk I am surprised that for so long various simulacra have not yet understood that threatening and intimidating me is meaningless nonsense. There must be at least a brainless infusion to not understand it. And so, starting from January 5, the deputy of the “Armenia” bloc, in the All-inclusive regime, as he says in the preface of each interview, apologizes to Nikol

“using the opportunity.” And since I do not live in the official media, I see these non-stop rituals of humiliation quite late, and, taking the opportunity, I ask the only logical question that any sober citizen of Armenia would ask: “My very radical oppositionist, why did we send you?” ԱԺ ». Instead of answering this monotonous question, a nationwide outcry rises, and the party leader who apologizes in the All-inclusive regime writes a long letter about what a fighting boy their client is.

Being a fighting boy is not an indulgence to apologize to Nikol in Non-Stop mode, especially since your mandate function is the exact opposite of that. Nor is it your mandate, for example, to go to Navak Chochogh’s room and offer to persuade Seyran Ohanyan to persuade Robert Kocharyan to nominate Arthur Ghazinyan as the deputy chairman of the commission, promising loyalty as much as possible. And translate the demagoguery of that dish that the critic of the opposition is pouring water on Nikol’s mill. Do not think that with that “crutch” you will justify your windy silence in the NA Besedk. It will not happen. This parliament was born in Yerablur and you were not given a mandate to make shadow mutilation in the rooms of Navak Chochogh, Andranik Kocharyan, Vahe Ghalumyan or Khachatur Sukiasyan. Your mandate is one – to remove Nikol. You either do it or you leave with Nicole, a gentle step. Yeah Al that sounds pretty crap to me, Looks like BT aint for me either. I will not apply to the police. I will punish personally. Samolichno. The rest is for the next lesson. “