Youngest of newest COVID-19 casualties in Armenia was woman aged 33, oldest was man aged 78

YEREVAN. – The youngest of Thursday’s coronavirus casualties in Armenia was a woman aged 33, and the oldest—a man aged 78, the Ministry of Health informed Thursday.

As for the latest casualties, these patients were aged 72 (male), 69 (female), 78 (male), 59 (female), 72 (male), 33 (female), and 61 (female). And all of them had pre-existing chronic diseases.

As reported earlier, 596 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in Armenia as of Friday morning. Also, 8 new deaths were recorded, one of which, however, is due to another disease.

