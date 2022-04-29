Young opposition activists continue an awareness campaign against war Criminal Pashinyan in Yerevan universities,

Young opposition activists on Friday continued their awareness campaign in Yerevan universities.

They planted the Armenian and Artsakh flags in front of the National Agrarian University of Armenia before entering the university campus.

At first, the security guards did not allow the activists to enter the university, urging them to hold the campaign outside it.

Eventually, the young people entered the university building, urging all students to join the opposition protests in defense of Artsakh and Armenia.

They chanted “Wake up, students!” inside the university campus.

“The land for which our brothers have fallen can never be handed over to the enemy. Armenian students can never allow Artsakh to be a part of Azerbaijan,” one of the activists said.

Also, they rallied outside the National University of Architecture and Construction, installing the Artsakh flag in front of it.