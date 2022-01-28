You will have many opportunities to be proud of our army in the near future. Vanetsyan’s message from the front line

Dear compatriots,

Today we celebrate the 30th anniversary of the formation of the Armenian Army.

Not so long ago, it was a big national holiday for us. The Armenian Army, each of its servicemen, rightly played a great role in the building and defense of Armenian statehood.

This day is another occasion to remember, appreciate and pay homage to the thousands of Armenians who gave their lives for the defense of our homeland, who served in our country in difficult and difficult conditions.

Unfortunately, this holiday has been a bit dark for us for two years already. The army is in a difficult situation, and the country faces enormous security challenges.

But I want all of us to realize that most of the problems are political, they are due to the apathy of the political leadership. The spirit of our army, our soldier is the same, they are ready to defend our homeland with the same dedication.

Our army, yes, is wounded today, but it is there, I am sure, it will become stronger, more efficient. The government of the coming years should be carried out under the slogan “Everything for the soldier, everything for the army.” Otherwise, we in this region, as a state, as an independent entity, will simply have nothing else to say. Therefore, it is the task of each of us to do everything possible to rebuild the army, to make it stronger.

The Armenian army has enjoyed, should continue to enjoy the unconditional support and trust of our people.

I believe in the future of our army, I believe in the brave spirit of the Armenian military, I believe that in the near future you will have many opportunities to be proud of our army.

Happy holiday Armenian Army, Happy holiday

Armenian soldier,

Happy holiday to all of us …

PS On this symbolic day, we went to the forefront to reaffirm our continued commitment to supporting our military and the Armenian Army.

Arthur Vanetsyan