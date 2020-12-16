“You sold the homeland we all cherished to the Turks, and now you want to go to Yerablur?” Naira Zohrabyan to the Prime Minister

Nikol Pashinyan was surprised today, he asked the journalist, I did not falsify the election, why does the opposition demand my resignation?

Nicole, maybe you did not falsify the election, it still needs to be found out. Naira Zohrabyan, a member of the Prosperous Armenia faction, said this today, December 16, during the “Dignity March” demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

“Nicole, do you really not understand what you did?” No, Nicole, maybe you have not rigged an election, or you have not rigged yet. Nikol, you sold Artsakh, you brought Artsakh to its knees in front of Aliyev and Erdogan, who make fun of you every day.

“Nikol, do you know what you have done? You have extinguished 5,000 homes, you have mutilated 10,000 or more Armenian soldiers, our brightest boys,

Nikol,” the PAP MP stated. Zohrabyan advised the Prime Minister to look in the mirror and ask himself all those questions.

“Nicole, you have put Armenia in front of the loss of statehood.

Nikol, Armenia and Artsakh must be saved from you, and the watershed is clear. All those who are not here for one reason or another, all those who for one reason or another will try to support the land traitor, then they are on the other side of the watershed, so they are supporters of Nikol Pashinyan’s educated friend Aliyev. “We must do everything so that Aliyev does not have supporters in Armenia and Artsakh,” Zohrabyan stressed, then chanted “Nikol, traitor” together with the marchers.

“You sold the homeland that we all cherished to the Turks,

you handed over Shushi, which was ugly for you, and for us the most colorful city in the world.

Nicole, you and your supporters have increased “Yerablur” 3-4 times, and now do you want to go to “Yerablur”? “What are you going to do? Are you going to celebrate the 40th day of your genocide, Nikol?”

Naira Zohrabyan announced.