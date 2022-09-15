You are an incompetent, powerless prime minister, resign. users write

Yesterday, Nikol Pashinyan announced in the National Assembly that in order to achieve peace, he can sign a document, after which some circles will consider him a traitor. After this sensational statement, information spread that Pashinyan signed another act of capitulation.

Although later they denied it through all possible channels, even with the announcement of the National Security Service, and the ruling MPs began to proofread the Prime Minister’s speech on their pages, saying that Pashinyan meant something else, the public misunderstood him, Pashinyan was not satisfied with that and decided to write a post first, denying the spread news. then he went live on Facebook and announced again that he said something else, that he was misunderstood. It turned out that the statement that they can remove me and I will gladly accept it is just a formal statement, when there is a real threat to his power, all possible and impossible measures are taken.

Yesterday’s multi-thousand-strong spontaneous protest proved that the Armenian society is tired of Nikol Pashinyan and his many lies. Under Pashinyan’s live broadcast and excusing post, we found many comments, from which it becomes clear that people are very disappointed with the authorities of the day, particularly with Nikol Pashinyan. We present some of them below.

User Emma Badalyan wrote: “Let your puppy fight with our little boy so you can feel that pain.”

Marusya Zhirayrovna wrote: “How could a self-respecting Armenian talk about peace with a Turk who drank so much innocent blood?”

Marianna Shahinyan wrote: “Tenas, don’t you feel bad that they are spitting in your face?”

Narine Baghramyan wrote: “You are an incompetent, powerless prime minister, resign!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

Laura Grigoryan wrote: “Being responsible will not ease people’s worries. I don’t support you anymore. You are deceiving the people. Until now, you have not eliminated the 5th column.”

Sona Movsisyan wrote: “Can you speak your mind with a normal mind? Massacre, just give them to us and get away with it.”

Knarik Khachatryan wrote: “You mental patient, you were saying 2 hours ago that a paper should be signed, you said it in your own language, don’t deny what you said.”

Yesanya Khachatryan wrote: “You’re the first offender, sicko!”

Siran Tumanyan wrote: “What have you done, stand up for the country, you repeat the same thing ten times, act, don’t talk, children are being slaughtered, you keep talking and talking.”

P.S. All of these user accounts criticizing and cursing Nikol Pashinyan were real, but the ones making flirtatious posts directed at the prime minister and calling for Facebook to be temporarily blocked were mostly fake pages. Nikol Pashinyan’s live broadcast has 21,000 likes and 10,000 signs of anger. And his post received 7400 likes and 2500 signs expressing anger.

