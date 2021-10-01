You and your father lost to the previous three presidents of Armenia ․ Serzh Sargsyan hit back at Ilham Ali!

Today, on October 1, “Post-war Armenia. What steps should be taken? ”The third President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan responded to the statements of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Ali.

“You all know that a person who considers himself a man in the Caucasus does not talk to his opponent, gossip, rooster. As for how Ilham Ali used to behave in my presence, not only I remember it very well, but also the Minsk Group co-chairs and the leaders of their countries. If some forces gave you a present on a tray, remember that you, your father, lost to the previous three presidents of Armenia, both on the battlefield and in the field of diplomacy.

“You know better than anyone that if it were not for the change of power in Armenia in 2018 with the great support of foreign forces, you would have seen it with your own ears sooner than Shushi-Hadrut,” said Serzh Sargsyan. At the December 18 sitting of the CIS Council of Heads of State, Azerbaijani President Ilham Ali stated: “The army that was defeated is not Pashinyan’s army. It is an army created by Robert Kocharyan and Serzh Sargsyan for 20 years. “