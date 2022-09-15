Yesterday we were waiting for someone to come out and lead the gathering

Yesterday, like you, we spontaneously gathered here. We were waiting to see who would come out and lead the gathering, or at least say something.

Yesterday you yourselves, people, put us on the stage, said: go, lead. If someone tries to ascribe us to be servants of some power, it will not work. Karin Tonoyan, the founder of 5165, said this in his speech during the regular rally that started in front of the National Assembly building with the demand for Pashinyan’s resignation.

“We have proved who we are with the lives of our children. We are ready to stand until the end as our children stood. For 44 days, our children understood very well that they were deceived and betrayed, but at the same time, they kept their land. You know very well that those lands were given, not by our children. Now we have to fight in a similar way to achieve victory. Now I want to appeal to all those who were here yesterday, but now they are watching us on TV. I ask you not to be guided by one day’s patience because this matter will not be solved in one day’s patience,” he added.