Yesterday Alen Simonyan announced on the public broadcast that two Azerbaijani diversion groups have penetrated Armenia, which has not been found yet.

Unlike my step idiots and idiots, Allen didn’t blink. it was a well-planned speech that had to be heard specifically from the largest public audience.

Now, question one, why is Allen announcing it and not the forces?

Question two: From which part of Armenia is this infiltration and why no explanation work is being carried out with citizens?

Question three: Why is there no special control carried out in the metro and other institutions of strategic importance and only Nikol’s place of work and house?

Question Fourth: Why aren’t the residents of the surrounding settlements of Turkish “penetration” or in which areas possible accumulations are not allowed?

Question five: why are the entrances to Yerevan not controlled and checked?

Right now the entrance from Gegharkunik to Yerevan is without any control and inspection.

I’m sure the rest of the entrances are too.

The whole Armenian nation discussed yesterday with an idiot living in Moscow, with which they nicely addressed the most serious issues of public and security.

And finally, do I have the right to have a legitimate doubt that “unnorsali Joe” talking about the infiltration of Azerbaijani diversion groups, the authorities were just making an announcement of an expected terrorist attack?

Ահաբեկչության անոնսը տրված է

Երեկ հանրայինի եթերում Ալեն Սիմոնյանը հայտարարեց, որ ադրբեջանական երկու դիվերսիոն խումբ են ներթափանցել Հայաստան, որոնց հայտնաբերել դեռ չի հաջողվել։

Ի տարբերություն իմքայլական իդիոտների եւ իդիոտկաների, Ալենը չբլթացրեց. դա հստակ պլանավորված խոսք էր, որը հատուկ պիտի հնչեցվեր ամենամեծ հանրային լսարանից։

Հիմա, հարց առաջին՝ ինչո՞ւ է այդ մասին հայտարարում Ալենը եւ ոչ ուժայինները։

Հարց երկրորդ՝ Հայաստանի ո՞ր հատվածից է այդ ներթափանցումը եւ ինչո՞ւ քաղաքացիների հետ որեւէ բացատրական աշխատանք չի տարվում։

Հարց երրորդ՝ ինչո՞ւ հատուկ հսկողություն չի իրականացվում մետրոպոլիտենում եւ ռազմավարական նշանակության մյուս հաստատություններում եւ հսկվում է միայն Նիկոլի գործի տեղն ու տունը։

Հարց չորրորդ՝ ինչո՞ւ չի զգուշացվում թուրքի «ներթափանցման» հարակից բնակավայրերի բնակիչներին, թե կոնկրետ ո՞ր տարածքներում հնարավոր կուտակումներ չի կարելի թույլ տալ։

Հարց հինգերորդ՝ ինչո՞ւ չեն հսկվում եւ ստուգվում Երեւան մուտքերը։

Հենց հիմա Գեղարքունիքից դեպի Երեւան մուտքը առանց որեւէ հսկողության եւ ստուգման է։

Վստահ եմ՝ մնացած մուտքերը եւս։

Համայն հայոց ազգը երեկ քննարկում էր մոսկովաբնակ շրթներկ քսող մի իդիոտկայի, ինչով սիրուն սվաղեցին հանրային ու անվտանգային լրջագույն հարցերը։

Ու վերջապես՝ ես իրավունք ունե՞մ լեգիտիմ կասկած ունենալու, որ «անորսալի Ջո» դարձած ադրբեջանական դիվերսիոն խմբերի ներթափանցման մասին բարձրաձայնելով՝ իշխանությունը ընդամենը սպասվելիք մի ինչ-որ տեռակտի անոնսն էր անում։