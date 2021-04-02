yerkir.am: Armenian ex-defense minister Seyran Ohanyan: I will support Robert Kocharyan during snap elections

It’s clear that Armenia was in a better state during the administration of Robert Kocharyan and that the use of his experience is very important in the current situation. This is what former Minister of Defense of Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Seyran Ohanyan told yerkir.am.

“I highly respect Robert Kocharyan, and if he has decided to enter politics, I unequivocally support him because Armenia was more organized, security was on stronger foundations, the economy developed and the foundation for tourism was laid due to the knowledge and experience of Robert Kocharyan, and, of course, there have also been shortcomings during his administration,” Ohanyan said, adding that if Kocharyan invites him to run in the snap parliamentary elections and join his team, he will accept the offer.