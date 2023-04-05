Yerevan: Why was yesterday’s rally important?

Yesterday, on April 4, a rally was held in front of the National Assembly on Baghramyan Street in Yerevan. The start was at 16:00. The initiator was the socio-political movement “Together”.

Earlier, the latter shared a brief message with the following content: “We have 2 issues on the agenda: recognition of Artsakh and removal of the authorities of the day. Compatriots, brothers and sisters, and friends of social networks, let’s see what we are doing. Tomorrow may be too late.’

After a long pause in the domestic political field, this was perhaps the first mass event and, as such, could not be left out of public attention. Especially since the agenda was extremely understandable and clear. And people who are dissatisfied with the opposition’s passivity in these months and think that it is necessary to wage a street struggle, but the opposition does not come out, have issued such orders and demands.

Of course, it is understandable that not much could change with this rally and it did not. Let’s say, Pashinyan was neither “sent home”, nor was the overwhelming majority of the National Assembly shown their place. The fate of the current authorities of Armenia was not to be decided by this rally. Having such expectations would be political naivety, if we count how many years it took for the demand for changes to mature and Nikol Pashinyan’s coming to power to be prepared. However, this rally was important in that it seemed to show that the Armenian political field is showing tendencies to wake up from its long winter sleep, which is good and welcome. In other words, the number one expectation that society had from that rally was it was precisely that, to give the society an impulse of political awakening. That impulse should invigorate the internal political life of our country.

In the current situation, having an active political life is as necessary for Armenia as air and water. Moreover, it should not only be in the form of press publications and announcements, but in the form of rallies, political actions and other similar events. It is important both to keep the government more or less on alert and to show the outside world that society in Armenia is not a “heated hotpot” where any kind of decision can be “passed” or “forced”.

Of course, geopolitical events and world reorganization have started to affect our daily life, but on the other hand, no matter how wounded and weak we are, at least a little “resistance” is needed so that we are not put in the place of a “toothless clam”. . Perhaps, by and large, the results will be too small, but at least for the sake of peace of conscience, it is necessary to take some steps so that later we do not have a reason to accuse ourselves of “criminal inaction” or “criminal indifference (negligence)”.

Serob Marutyan

