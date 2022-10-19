Yerevan: US Congressman David Price gave an on-duty answer without expressing a substantive position & interrupted by Eduard Aghajanyan

Vahe Makaryan,

Yesterday, the members of the Democratic Partnership Committee of the US House of Representatives, headed by the chairman of the committee, David Price, had meetings with the members of the RA NA factions and sectoral committees. After the meetings, Price and Eduard Aghajanyan, chairman of the RA NA Standing Committee on Foreign Relations, held a joint press conference. The questions and answers, the US Congressman’s emphases and diplomatic detours were basically the same as during the visit of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Armenia.

This time, “Hraparak” also asked the US congressman if the United States is ready to provide security guarantees to Armenia and Artsakh, if necessary, to ensure the security of both the peoples of both countries, as well as the borders. Does the USA expect that Armenia should change its foreign policy course, for example, weaken the strategic-alliance relations with Russia, leave the CSTO, etc.?

We asked the same question to Eduard Aghajanyan, who recently announced that Armenia no longer has the resources to ensure the security of Artsakh. We asked: if Armenia refuses to ensure the security of Artsakh, do they consider that only Russia is the guarantor of Artsakh’s security today, or can the USA also participate?

Before David Price answered, first Eduard Aghajanyan addressed our question, who understood that the context of our question lies in the interview he gave a few days ago and the thought he expressed. And he started justifying what he actually said and why he said that. “I guess the question arose from the opinion expressed in the interview I gave recently. I want to repeat what I said during this interview. Before coming to the given assessment, I emphasized the following, that as a result of the tripartite declaration of November 9, the Armenian armed forces do not have any control over the given territories, and this is a fact. In the post-war period, Armenia provided unprecedented financial assistance to Artsakh and will continue to provide this assistance. But I think

As for the involvement of the United States of America and, in general, international partners in this process, Eduard Aghajanyan again recalled his interview, where he recorded the importance of the involvement of the international community in this matter and the efforts made by Armenian diplomacy, as a result of which this involvement should be as much as possible. deep and comprehensive.

And to our question, the US Congressman David Price gave an on-duty answer without expressing a substantive position. “The USA is ready to engage in multilateral and bilateral negotiations, and we, of course, take the role of our co-chairman of the Minsk Group seriously and understand that the reality of political security in the region has undergone serious changes, and non-stop discussions are required. Our country will show its support with all readiness, and we do not want any party to assume a role predetermined by it. On the contrary, I want to say that we support the peace that is based on the values ​​of the people living in the region,” said David Price.

The US congressman, who proudly declared that they take seriously the role of their co-chairman of the Minsk Group, is probably not aware of the statements of the President of Azerbaijan that the Minsk Group no longer exists, that format has exhausted itself, and that they have finally resolved the Artsakh issue in 2020. therefore, the USA hardly has any serious role in that “exhausted format”. However, what was remarkable in Price’s speech was the idea that they do not want any party to assume a pre-determined role. This means that the USA leaves to Armenia’s discretion what role Armenia plans for the USA, whether it is the same as Russia’s or a little more.