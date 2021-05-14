Yerevan: The National Democratic Council has made a decision.

National-Democratic Burden Council

DECISION:

During the snap elections

on the tactics of struggle

Adhering to the goal of the National-Democratic burden, that is, to overcome Armenia’s semi-colonial dependence on Russia, to create a sovereign and viable national-democratic state,

Convinced that only by the activity of the people, by forcing their will, can radical changes in the semi-colonial system of government in Armenia be achieved,

Recognizing that the holding of snap elections in the current conditions will not stabilize the internal political situation in Armenia, that the elections will not be fair, free and transparent, as well as having no illusion that due to a good program and work it is possible to win them,

Taking into account the geopolitical developments in favor of the realization of Armenia’s interests, the clear and stable tendency to include Armenia in the agenda of US strategic interests; the rapid weakening of the Kremlin regime;

Considering the campaign opportunities available to the masses of the people for the political alternative “No past, no present, national future” provided by the snap elections in Armenia,

therefore հնարավոր opportunities to mobilize the people.

The National Democratic Burden Council decides:

Continuing the strategy of the national liberation struggle at the cross-party level, as a tactical step, to participate in the announced snap elections at the party level, to use the opportunities provided by them as a resource to strengthen the national liberation struggle, to promote the consolidation of the people.

As a guarantee of adhering to its adopted strategy, the National-Democratic Burden Council adopts the approach according to which only a part of the council members will be included in the pre-election list.

We call on our people to support the National-Democratic burden in the upcoming snap elections and to vote for it for that very purpose.

Council of National-Democratic Burden