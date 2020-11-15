Yerevan: The BJC leader calls on judges to be guided exclusively by the constitution and laws

The chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council Ruben Vardazaryan called on the judges to be guided exclusively by the constitution and laws. “Armenpress” was informed about this from the BDK page on “Facebook”.

The title states: “Dear Colleagues,

The Armenian people, Armenia and Artsakh are facing crucial historical realities today. The new reality created by the Turkish-Azerbaijani terrorist war has posed serious ontological challenges, to overcome which we need exceptional prudence, a strong sense of statehood.

The fateful, historic moment has come to demonstrate in practice the high professionalism of us, the administrators of justice, our devotion to our homeland by ensuring the high role of the guardian of the rule of law.

Devotion to the homeland and adherence to our mission will be proven these days and we will answer the question of whether we have an independent judiciary in our country or not. The High Dignity of a Judge են Are honor just words or the cornerstone of our business? Today is, unfortunately, the answer to the shameful unfortunate question for my judges, who have been waving to the whole society for almost two years. Are we judges under the walls or honest professionals dedicated to the homeland?

I do not consider it unnecessary to remind that when assuming the high position of a judge, each of us has sworn before the people of the Republic of Armenia to fulfill the duties of a judge in accordance with the Constitution and laws of the Republic of Armenia, ensuring the rule of law and maintaining the authority of the judiciary.

As the President of the Supreme Judicial Council, I have sworn to fulfill my responsibilities in accordance with the Constitution and the laws of the Republic of Armenia, ensuring the rule of law, guaranteeing the independence of the courts and judges. Therefore, I call on all my colleagues.

1) in carrying out your mission to be guided exclusively by the Constitution and laws, to administer justice with a high awareness of your jurisdiction լին concerned with the authority of the judiciary;

2) to abide by your oath before the people, to refrain from all kinds of political pressures and influences;

3) No one from the government, the opposition, the political or the civil society can interfere or influence the field of your competencies. “Any such intervention will meet with my strong opposition, and such cases will be the subject of criminal proceedings.”