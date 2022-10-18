Yerevan: Students of Brusov State University hold a protest outside a building of the Ministry of Education and Science of Armenia

Students of Yerevan State University of Languages and Social Sciences after Brusov hold a protest outside the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture, and Sports of Armenia. They protest against the government’s initiative, according to which the university, together with the Armenian State Institute of Physical Culture, will merge with the Armenian State Pedagogical University.

Students chanted “No to Unification,” “Brusov.”

Police officers lined up in front of the ministry building as a cordon, blocking the entrance to the premises.

The rector of Yerevan State University of Languages and Social Sciences after Brusov stated that the decision was kept secret from them, they have arguments against the closure of the university. In turn, Vahram Dumanyan, the head of the Ministry of Education and Science of Armenia, assures that the heads of the universities knew about the project.