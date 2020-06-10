Yerevan State University lecturer dies of COVID-19

Professor Semyon Nigiyan, a lecturer at Yerevan State University, has died of coronavirus. We learn about this from a post made on the Facebook page of Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan, who is also Commandant of the current state of emergency in Armenia due to the COVID-19 situation in the country.

“It is with great sorrow and regret that I learned of the death of Professor Semyon Nigiyan, one of the best lecturers during my university years, who died as a result of the coronavirus disease. Mr. Nigiyan was one of the best specialists of our time, and a very special person,” Avinyan wrote, in particular.