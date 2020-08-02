Yerevan resident beheads his sister, tries to hide her head in bag

Yerevan resident, 58, has beheaded his sister, 68, and tried to hide her head in a bag, shamshyan.com.

Police noticed the man with a bag that had bloody footprints on it. And approaching the citizen, the police asked what he had. The suspect, in turn, noted that he was going to throw the bag away.

The police opened a plastic bag, and found a woman’s head in it. They immediately neutralized the man and brought him to the police department.

According to Armenian News – NEWS.am correspondent, the plastic bag with the head is still near the police department, where the 58-year-old murder suspect was detained.