YEREVAN POLICE RECEIVE $6.5 MILLION BONUS Pashinyan turns Armenia into a full Police State

YEREVAN – On May 16, the ruling Civil Contract Party led by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan issued a payout $5 Million USD which is 2 billion 180 million drams in bonuses to Yerevan’s Police Department. This is in addition to on May 11, the Police received a bonus of 700 million drams, says Ishkhan Saghatelyan during his speech in France Square.

The next day, they detained over 400 peaceful demonstrators, the highest on record for a single day.”

Addressing the Chief of Police, Saghatelyan said, “The powers of the police officers who have acted illegally these days must be immediately suspended.”