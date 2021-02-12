Yerevan monument to Genocide, Holocaust victims is desecrated

The monument to the victims of the Genocide and the Holocaust, and which located in the Circular Park in Armenia’s capital Yerevan, has been desecrated.

Zarzand Gabrielyan, head of the media relations department of Armenia Police, informed the aforesaid to Armenian News-NEWS.am, adding that an investigation has been launched into this incident, and measures are being taken to solve this case

“Based on the publications, the police of the central department are preparing reports,” he added.