fbpx

Gagrule.net

Gagrule.net is a nonpartisan, nonprofit media platform. Our platform is News, Views, Interviews worldwide

Yerevan: Lawyer Hayk Alumyan,, Pashinyan enjoys keeping Kocharyan in custody

by Leave a Comment

Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan has been in freedom for around five months during the criminal probe into the case involving him, but he has never made any attempt to influence or obstruct the investigation, Hayk Alumyan, a member of Kocharyan’s defense team, said during a program on Pastinfo.

He believes under such conditions the ex-president in being kept in custody solely to please one person – Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The lawyer also referred to the possible outcomes of their motion to drop the criminal charges against the former president, the new petitions they plan to file and the developments around the defense team’s appeal to the ECHR. 

0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.