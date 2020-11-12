Yerevan: I have never felt so betrayed and lost – Hasmik Papian

World-famous Armenian soprano Hasmik Papian has taken the news of surrendering Artsakh as ‘devastating’. Papian believes that one of the black pages of the Armenian history was written in the night of November 9.

“Throughout my life I have never felt so betrayed and lost, as for 45 days we have been assured that we will win and we have won, that we are invincible, and suddenly we hear the news about this decision from the back. A high treason took place, and we should look for ways to overcome this difficult period that has devastated us physically and emotionally,” Papian wrote on het Facebook page.