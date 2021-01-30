Yerevan court rules to arrest Vahan Badasyan

The Yerevan Court ruled on Friday to arrest opposition figure, the leader of United Armenia Party Vahan Badasyan, granting the motion by the National Security Service, Badasyan’s lawyer Arayik Papikyan wrote on Facebook.

The Court cited in its ruling that if freed, Badasyan may avoid criminal prosecution and flee, considering also he has no permanent place of residence. “The place of Badasyan’s residence was gifted to the enemy by the traitor,” the lawyer added.

To remind, Badasyan was detained on Thursday by the officers of the National Security Service.

The detention came hours after his remarks made at Yerablur military pantheon about the need to forcibly remove PM Pashinyan from office. “If he refuses to leave, we will remove him physically with arms. I will start organizing that,” Badasyan was quoted as saying.