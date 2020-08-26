Yerevan building explosion: Rescuers pull 3rd person out of debris

YEREVAN. – A little while ago, rescuers pulled another person out of the rubble as a result of Wednesday’s explosion in a Yerevan building

According to preliminary information, he is a 56-year-old man.

He was stretchered to a waiting ambulance on a stretcher; his body was completely covered.

As reported earlier, the National Center for Crisis Management of Armenia received a report Wednesday morning that an explosion had taken place in a Yerevan building due to a natural gas leak, and the building had partially collapsed.

First responders were dispatched to the scene.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Minister of Emergency Situations Feliks Tsolakyan were also there.

Earlier, two persons were rescued from the rubble and 19 others were evacuated.

The two injured were hospitalized. Doctors say one of them—Svetlana S. (born in 1949)—is in moderate condition, whereas the other—a man about 50 years old—is in critical condition.