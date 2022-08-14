Yerevan blast: Fire and rescue work continues in Surmalu shopping center Video

Fire and rescue work continues in the Surmalu shopping center in Yerevan, where a powerful explosion occurred during the day. Local residents joined the rescuers and help in the search.

According to preliminary data, one person died as a result of the explosion, more than 50 citizens turned to medical institutions.

As of 18:00, 15 citizens have been discharged, 40 are in hospital.

Firefighting work is underway at four sites. Fourteen water carriers, eight trucks and three tractors of Yerevan Municipality are involved in the work. 50 rescuers and 155 firefighters-rescuers are involved in extinguishing the fire.

You can get information about hospitalized victims by calling the 911 hotline.