Yerevan: Arman Tatoyan, fact-finding activities are presented details of the document collection work, at the press conference. Full Detail in Video

Azerbaijan is carrying out unlawful strengthening works in Jermuk, Syunik, and Gegharkunik – the RA territories occupied by Azerbaijan; they are even preparing for winter: building military roads, positions, buildings and bunkers. They also carry out illegal fortification works near our villages and on the roads.

With their deployments, they have created serious problems for the national security of Armenia and are causing sufferings to the population: communities are deprived of water sources, people are deprived of pastures and other lands, schools stop operating, etc. At the same time, the Azerbaijani authorities continue policies of Armenophobia and animosity, talk about peace with threats of force.

