ARF-D members lit candles at Yerablur pantheon

ARF Dashnaktsutyun members traditionally gathered Tuesday in the Yerablur military pantheon to pay tribute to the heroes.

The representative of the ARF Youth Union Dashnaktsutyun Argishti Gevorgyan said that for many years on December 31, “we have come here to congratulate our older friends.”

According to him, the aim is to honor the memory of the heroes and remind them that their work continues.