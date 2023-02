Hayk Gevorgyan

The chairman of the “Democratic Party” Aram Sargsyan and former Prime Minister Hrant Bagratyan initiated a new socio-political movement “Together”.

Today, on February 20, a conference dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the Artsakh liberation struggle was held at the “Ani” hotel.

The opening speech was given by the leader of the Democratic Party, Aram Sargsyan, and literary critic Serzh Srapionyan.

