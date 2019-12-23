Year of lost opportunities and new threats – Artsvik Minasyan ARF-D member sums up 2019

2019 turned out to be a period of lost opportunities and new threats, a member of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaksutyun (ARF-D) said today, summing up the major developments of the outgoing year.

In his speech at the analytical center Voskanapat (which hosted a public forum attended by politicians and diplomats), Artsvik Minasyan outlined the major challenges to the state, society and the Armenian people’s life, classifying the threats into seven categories.

The first three, he said, deal with foreign relations, the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) peace negotiations and the Armenian army, with the increasing intolerance in the reality remaining a major challenge in the public attitudes.

“The hate speech, propaganda and the kind of conduct which stems, first of all, from the behavior of those who formed the government, are now regrettably a routine practice in Armenia. The hundreds and thousands of offensive comments in the media demonstrate the authorities’ attempt to select new targests, enemies and antagonists through manipulations in an efforrt to maintain their importance,” Minasyan noted.

The politician also warned of emerging trends to “serve foreign interests” in the tense public atmosphere “dominated by intolerance”.

As an other important challenge, he highlighted the “visibly substantial autocratic trends” in the government.

“The planned action of seizing the courts, the policy which the authorities sought to pursue from top to down, reveals also the desire and aspirations of autocracy and individual-centered power. The pressures upon the courts demonstrate that we are not only unable to speak about a state governed by rule of law but also, on the country, we are speaking about dictatorship, a society in which whistle-blowing is now a code of conduct,” Minasyan said, blaming the authorities for abstracting themselves from the most elementerary rules of a democratic regime.

Meantime, he regreted to note that the political parties traditionally expected to develop public attitudes are being increasingly labelled today, especially when acting as critics of the current government.

“That’s to say, a very important part of the political establishment is being abolished today. Without political parties, no ideology can be in place and without an ideology, no future can possibly exist. Hence no wonder at all that a government being thus formed – without an ideology of its own – has to opt between either autocracy or tyranny to maintain power; otherwise, their choice is limited to heading towards losing the statehood,” Minasyan added.