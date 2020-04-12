Year 2020 Armenian Celebrating Easter with empty chairs.

In the Armenian traditional church the air is thick with burning incense and whispered conversations, punctuated by beams of sunlight from above, the occasional flash of a camera, a selfie stick that strayed too far. Hundreds, maybe thousands, of people were facing forwards, looking towards a sight they couldn’t see, an homage to God hidden behind a heavy velvet curtain. Welcome to 2020…

Easter is one of the brightest and the most solemn holidays of the Armenian Apostolic Church. the day of the celebration is not fixed and each year it is different. The feast of the holiday is always celebrated from 22 March to 26 April (35 days).