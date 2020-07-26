WSJ: Foreign investors withdrawing over $ 7 billion from Turkish market

Foreign investors are fleeing the Turkish local currency bond market, exacerbating Turkey’s economic issues, the Wall Street Journal reported.

In six months, investment funds have withdrawn over $ 7 billion from the Turkish local currency bond market, data from the Turkish central bank added.

According to the publication, the share of non-residents in Turkish government bonds fell to about 5 percent. Bonds have become less attractive to investors as the central bank cut interest rates to below inflation this year, bringing the debt’s real yields below zero.