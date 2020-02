Armenian olympic champion Artur Aleksanyan made a triumphant debute in the 2020 European Wrestling Championship in Rome, Italy.

In the semi-quarters, the three times champion of the world and four times champion of Europe gained advantage over Turkey’s Cenk İldem, beating him 7-1.

In the quarter round, he will face Kiril Milov of Bulgaria.

The international tournament in the Italian capital runs from February 10 through 16.