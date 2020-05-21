Worldwide #Covid-19 latest: 5 million cases

The total number of coronavirus infections across the world has surpassed the five-million mark. “We still have a long way to go in this pandemic,” says the WHO. Follow DW for the latest.

There are more than 5 million infections worldwide, according to data from Johns Hopkins University

Brazil recorded over 20,000 new cases in a day, has world’s third-highest caseload

Germany’s foreign minister believes anti-lockdown protesters are vulnerable to radicalization

Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

14:10 Scotland is to start a “careful easing” of its coronavirus lockdown restrictions after a “significant and sustained” reaction in the number of new coronavirus cases there.

The decision, which brings Scotland closer in line with England, was announced by Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Under the changes, there will be an easing of travel restrictions for leisure purposes, and sports such as golf, tennis and fishing will be allowed to resume.

However, the plan did not include a return to school for pupils on June 1, as envisaged in England.

Sturgeon, who leads the devolved administration in Edinburgh, had described UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to embark on a more ambitious relaxation of the lockdown last week as “catastrophic.”

13:10 More than 2.4 million people applied for unemployment benefits in the United States last week as the country continues to reel from the economic effects of the coronavirus shutdown.

Fresh data issued on Thursday by the US Labor Department indicated that American firms were proceeding with huge job cuts despite many states easing curbs on public activity in the past two to three weeks.

An additional 2.2 million people sought financial help under a new federal program for the self-employed, contractors and gig workers. The agency said these types of workers have become eligible for jobless aid for the first time.

Some 38.6 million people across the US have now filed for unemployment benefit since a near-nationwide shutdown went into effect two months ago. In April alone, 20 million people applied as the world’s number one economy heads towards what could prove the worst recession since the Great Depression.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in an interview on Sunday that the unemployment rate could peak in May or June between 20% and 25%.

12:55 Nearly a sixth of Spanish children say they have felt depressed during the coronavirus lockdown, a charity said, with those from poorer backgrounds suffering the most.

The country has had some of the strictest restrictions in the world, with children unable to leave their homes for weeks.

Save the Children said its survey from April showed the lockdown was allowing many families to spend quality time with one another.

However, it also said some 17% of children felt depressed often, or even on a daily basis.

In the neediest families, around a third of children struggled to sleep while a similar number said they were scared of the COVID-19 disease.

Save the Children said one in four children had suffered as a result of job losses or a reduction in family income. In some cases, families had started sharing accommodation with strangers to reduce the cost of rent.

“The economic and social crisis of the coronavirus will be especially negative and lasting for vulnerable families, who already suffer from job losses and wage cuts more than the rest,” said Andrés Conde, CEO of Save the Children Espana. “Political leaders cannot continue to look the other way.”

As a reminder to politicians, the charity posted photographs on its website of party leaders as children, with a face mask superimposed onto the images.

12:30 Three people have died and several others were injured in a stampede during the distribution of coronavirus-related food aid in Sri Lanka.

Police said the rush happened in the Maligawatta area of the capital Colombo on Thursday and that the deceased were all women. Several people were hospitalized as a result of injuries sustained in the crush.

A nationwide lockdown and the lack of tourism has prompted local charities to step up food donations in recent weeks to help those who have lost their livelihood. Police spokesman Jaliya Senaratne said six people from the organization concerned were arrested following the incident.

Sri Lanka has been praised for its high testing rate and effective program of contact tracing. The Indian Ocean island has reported just over 1,000 COVID-19 cases with nine deaths.