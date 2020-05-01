World’s biggest puzzle can be created as result of pan-Armenian flash mob

YEREVAN. – There will also be a flash mob, entitled “Together We Can,” during the “TOVMASYAN” Charity Foundation’s online concert on Saturday.

Artak Tovmasyan, President of the “TOVMASYAN” Charity Foundation, stated at Friday’s press conference that those wishing to participate in this flash mob can post their photos on the Foundation’s website by writing the slogan of this flash mob.

“People around the world who join the flash mob do it in their own languages and post it on the website,” he said. “Then, with the collected videos, we will have a video for the new song, and a puzzle will be collected with the pictures. There will be people’s pictures, with the words ‘Together We Can,” on the big puzzle. The size of the puzzle will depend on the number of pictures collected. If the participants can collect tens of thousands or more than 5,200 pictures, then it will be the biggest puzzle in the world, which we will be able to be proud of.”

Also, a number of Armenian and foreign celebrities—including painter Shmavon Shmavonyan, footballers Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Paul Pogba, the French national football team, Hollywood actress Milla Jovovich, and others—will take part in an auction along the lines of this charity concert. They will auction off their personal belongings.

The online concert of the “TOVMASYAN” Charity Foundation will be broadcast Saturday on the foundation’s official YouTube channel. Those interested can also watch the concert through VR technology, which costs $5 per ticket.

More than 60 artists from Armenia and abroad will perform in this concert.

All proceeds will go to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Armenia and to purchase respective medicines and equipment.