Woman dies in Armenia after her son-in-law beat her and let the dog out at her

The woman died after her son-in-law beat her and let the dog out at her, shamshyan.com reported.

The real circumstances have been revealed, although earlier the man reported that his mother-in-law has died after being attacked by a shepherd dog who broke the chain.

The woman’s son-in-law allegedly ‘saved’ her from the dog, but she soon died.

However, according to new data, it was just the man’s fake alibi.

According to shamshyan.com, Tumanyan police department officers are looking for a 37-year-old Gurgen Gevorgyan.