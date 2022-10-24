With 120 million drams donated by Mikael Vardanyan, the defenders of the homeland will be treated in a new building

The rebuilding of the 1st floor of the entrance building’s left side at the University Hospital have been completed. The necessity of improving the building conditions arose after the 44-day War due to the increase in the number of wounded being treated at the Soldier’s Home. On the 1st floor, where rehabilitation treatment is planned, the soldiers will have the opportunity to undergo physiotherapy and other kinds of treatment. Benefactor Mikayel Vardanyan donated 120 million AMD for the renovation of the new department. report: Tert.am

