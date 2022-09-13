fbpx

Gagrule.net

Gagrule.net News, Views, Interviews worldwide

Will the World Turn a Blind Eye Again? Armenia Says At Least 49 Soldiers Were Killed in Attacks by Azerbaijan

by Leave a Comment

By Levon Satamian,

This atrocity began in 1915 and continued through 1923, as Turkey committed genocide, and 1.5 million Armenians were massacred during World War I. The goal of the Turks was to exterminate the Armenians. Their goal was for the Armenian people to become extinct, but they failed.

Now, Azerbaijan partnered with Turkey to try to commit a second genocide. In 2020, Azerbaijani forces attacked Nagorno-Karabakh, which killed 6,600 people. Armenians marched on the streets to get people’s attention, more importantly, world leaders’ attention. All we saw were empty statements by leaders around the world.

On Tuesday, Azerbaijani forces shelled Armenia’s territory, killing at least 49 Armenian soldiers.

0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.