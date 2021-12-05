Will Pashinyan manage to split the Diaspora as he did to the motherland? Who are the customers?

Hraparak: Just a few days ago, on December 2, Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs Zareh Sinanyan revealed in an interview with “Armenia Today” Nikol Pashinyan’s monstrous plan to split and disintegrate the Armenian Diaspora. In his interview, the Prime Minister’s Commissioner particularly mentions. “There is division in the Diaspora, it’s very deep. At the moment, there is a struggle between the formation of old structures and the formation of a new Diaspora.” It manifests itself in different places in different places, but that is fundamentally the problem.

” In other words, the commissioner states that new structures are being formed in the Diaspora, which is initially opposed to the existing traditional structures, “there is a struggle between them that divides the Diaspora.” And to put it more simply, the office of the Diaspora Commissioner divides the Diaspora by creating new artificial structures in order to deprive Armenia of a huge human, professional, from material և scientific resources. The Armenian Diaspora of more than seven million people has been organized for decades, and in many countries for hundreds of years, it has remained Armenian exclusively due to a few key structures. Among those structures are the dioceses of the two Catholicosates of the Holy Apostolic Church, with their schools, cultural, charitable associations, and parish councils.

The worldwide role of the ARF Dashnaktsutyun with its committees, accompanying sister unions, youth clubs, Armenian National Committees, and offices play a key role in the formation, preservation, and development of the Diaspora. The Armenian General Athletic Union (Homenetmen) under the auspices of the ARF Dashnaktsutyun, the Armenian Relief Society (ARS), the Hamazkayin Educational and Cultural Union, and the ARF Dashnaktsutyun youth and student unions with thousands of members and supporters have replaced the state for decades, ensuring the normal life of the Diaspora. Armenian community organizations, numerous clubs, educational and cultural institutions of traditional parties, etc. have a very important role. The Union of Armenians of Russia should be singled out in this list. which is present in all the Armenian colonies of Russia, has been organizing the preservation of the Armenian identity of the Armenian communities through twenty hundred of branches for twenty years. It is thanks to this structure, the two dioceses of the Armenian Apostolic Church and community unions, that the Armenian agenda is being formed in the more than three million Diaspora of Russia. A number of cultural and educational centers, which have traditionally functioned as “cultural autonomies”, also contribute to the preservation of the Armenian identity in Russia. that the Armenian agenda is being formed. A number of cultural and educational centers, which have traditionally functioned as “cultural autonomies”, also contribute to the preservation of the Armenian identity in Russia. that the Armenian agenda is being formed. A number of cultural and educational centers, which have traditionally functioned as “cultural autonomies”, also contribute to the preservation of the Armenian identity in Russia.

This is the main framework that has undertaken the mission of preserving the Armenian identity of the colonies around the world for more than a hundred years. It is these structures that Pashinyan’s commissioner calls “old” and tries to replace them with new ones. But Pashinyan և the clients understand well that they are powerless to destroy the solid systems formed for decades, strengthened by ideological, caring, patriotic-social ties. The task is different: to discredit as much as possible, to weaken the existing structures, as a result, splitting and weakening the Armenian nation, depriving Armenia of the prospect of ever becoming a powerful nation-state. This is the program that the enemy agents are steadily trying to implement, through Commissioner Sinanyan, under the silent indifference of the Armenians. Will the enemy be able to deprive Armenia of the Diaspora? I think so. if we do not revolt nationally. The enemy targets the reproductive organs of the Armenian’s Armenianness; if he manages to hit those targets, the Diaspora will become a non-aligned community of barren and aging communities. It is time for all the “old” structures of the Diaspora to unite and neutralize this monstrous plan implemented by Sinanyan. Sooner or later Nikol Pashinyan and his pro-Armenian team will be held accountable, it is necessary to prevent destructive blows as much as possible.

