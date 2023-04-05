Will Artur Hovhannisyan be punished? they will send a letter to the prosecutor and international partners

What happened yesterday was just a historical disgrace, and I believe that the election of the human rights defender should not have taken place in such an atmosphere, because the MPs of the “Civil Agreement” faction violated the rights of the other candidate, violated all the norms of the ethics code of the NA MP, limited the freedom of speech.

Opposition MP Taguhi Tovmasyan, who chaired the well-known session yesterday, said this in a conversation with journalists.

“We have discussed and as a first step, we will send a letter to the Prosecutor General and demand a criminal assessment, because Artur Hovhannisyan’s actions were criminal and he should be punished for the threats he openly made against the candidate, including me. , he must be punished. The second step I will take is to translate and send the transcript of the commission session to the international partners so that they understand the atmosphere in which the opposition candidate is nominated and rejected for the position of human rights defender in democratic Armenia,” said Tovmasyan.

