Will Andranik Kocharyan find out the culprits of the war? when he is possible culprits

Lusine Shahverdyan,

Andranik Kocharyan, the chairman of the commission investigating the circumstances of the 44-day war, proved during the activity of the April commission of inquiry that they are not capable of conducting an impartial investigation.

Kocharyan criticized and scolded the former Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan for about two years because he wanted to occupy that position or at least make his man a minister. Also, in order to successfully implement its weapons supply programs. Then, as the chairman of the commission, he addressed accusations to the current head of the General Staff Artak Davtyan, and the reality is that Davtyan, whom Kocharyan declared one of the culprits of Aprilyan, is not only not held accountable today, but also holds a high position. This episode alone is enough for the public not to take seriously Andranik Kocharyan’s statements or the activities of the commission headed by him.

After the war, 2020 ․ In mid-November, a scandalous document appeared in our hands, which revealed Andranik Kocharyan’s real goals, which were exclusively mercenary. And it was shed light on why Kocharyan targeted Davit Tonoyan. It became clear from that document that he had decided to enter the arms market, to import weapons to Armenia, and the above-mentioned persons had rejected him. During the war, he tried to supply our war-torn country with several times more expensive, sometimes unusable weapons and ammunition.

We wrote that Canadian-Armenian businessman Raffi Keohnelyan, through his CAVRO LIMITED company, to the Ministry of Defense in 2020. In October, he submitted a commercial proposal to supply a number of weapons worth about 120 million euros, and in the proposal submitted to the Ministry of Defense, he stated that in case of an agreement, he should receive 45% of the mentioned amount in advance, in cash or by transfer. However, the ministry discussed and replied to the businessman that they considered the proposal inexpedient.

At that time, the Chief of the General Staff of the RA Armed Forces Onik Gasparyan addressed a letter to Gurgen Afrikyan, the Chief of the General Department of Logistics of the Ministry of Defense, and explained why it was not expedient. «1. Judging by the year of production of the CRT, it can be concluded that the operational resource of the proposed TOR-M1 complex is nearing completion, there is one year left, and the cost is twice as high as in 2020 ․ the price of a new factory product. “The TOS-1” BURATINO “system is inferior to the TOS-1A” SOLNJEPYOK “systems in the armament of the Armed Forces in terms of tactical and technical characteristics, as well as a problem may arise in the process of acquiring their uncontrolled rocket launchers in the future,” the letter said.

In another note, Onik Gasparyan noted that they acquired one unit of the offered weapon in 2020 “about 6.5 times cheaper than the offered price” and so on. When the government declared Tonoyan the number one culprit of the war and defeat and dismissed him, Nikol Pashinyan appointed Andranik Kocharyan’s friend Vagharshak Harutyunyan minister, and when there were rumors behind the scenes that Onik Gasparyan would be replaced by Artak Davtyan, Kocharyan unleashed another campaign against Davtyan. He hoped that he would have a monopoly on personnel issues in the army, that his man would be appointed head of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, and that he would start working.

In those days, after the war, Andranik Kocharyan, who chaired the April war investigation commission, announced that Artak Davtyan had a very bad role in 2016. in war ․ “You will read about Artak Davtyan in the conclusion of the commission of inquiry. In my opinion, Davtyan had a very bad role in 2016 ․ in the war as the head of the operative department. ” It was clear that the appointment of Davtyan as the head of the General Staff put a big tombstone on Andranik Kocharyan’s plans. Davtyan did not stay down either, in one of his interviews he said in a direct text ․ “Andranik Kocharyan did his best not to have a normal, constructive work, he tried to interfere in personnel appointments, supplies, the decision-making process.” In fact, Davtyan confirmed that there is a topic of army supplies, and Andranik Kocharyan’s interest is also explained by that.

By the way, Artak Davtyan was relieved of the post of chairman of the Military Industry Committee during the war, and the government propaganda machine presented it as a result of failures.

Yesterday we tried to find out from the Prosecutor General’s Office whether materials had been prepared on the occasion of our previous publication on the supply of weapons, what had been found out. After all, pro-government MP Kocharyan, through his acquaintance businessman, wanted to sell expensive and low-quality weapons to the army of a warring country several times. Adviser to the Prosecutor Gor Abrahamyan answered us ․ “The data presented by the article: A. In connection with the possible illegal or criminal influence by Kocharyan, they are vague in nature and general, which is not enough to make them the subject of criminal proceedings. If the media outlet or any person has specific data or facts, please submit them to the Prosecutor’s Office for proper investigation. ”

Note that this is not the only episode concerning Andranik Kocharyan ․ We also wrote to the commander of one of the military units, K. About the case of Yeghiazaryan being humiliated and threatened by Andranik Kocharyan. The latter submitted a written report to the Minister of Defense ․ “I was taken to the police department, where my car was searched with the intention of finding illegal weapons and ammunition. After finishing the search, I went to the office of the head of the RO, where NA deputy Andranik Kocharyan was also present. As soon as he saw me, Kocharyan started threatening, making various baseless and imaginary accusations. In my presence, Kocharyan instructed the head of the Police Department that if I do not submit a dismissal report by noon tomorrow, he will deal with me and make a case for me. ” The SIS, of course, did not process this report, and the deputy was not prosecuted. The decision of the SIS to reject the initiation of a criminal case was appealed to the Prosecutor’s Office, the Prosecutor’s Office also rejected it, then it was appealed in court. “The other case regarding the actions of the RO employees was sent to the RA Penitentiary, where an investigation is being carried out,” the prosecutor’s office said.

