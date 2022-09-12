Why will Ruben Hakhverdyan be nominated?

The candidate of the European Party of Armenia in the mayoral elections of Yerevan is singer and songwriter Ruben Hakhverdyan.

Party chairman Tigran Khzmalyan announced this on his Facebook page yesterday. It should be noted that the CP candidate in the upcoming elections of the Mayor of Yerevan is the former Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan, Natalia Rotenberg, the wife of Tigran Arzakantsyan, has also announced that she will nominate the candidate from the “Uzh Tehyryats” party.

“It was a general idea, which we naturally discussed. This was the decision of our party. We saw that people were nominated who, from our point of view, did not meet the cultural and civilizational expectations of Yerevan and our country in general. That’s why we decided to show another level with this step. And Ruben Hakhverdyan was the symbol of our ideas,” said Tigran Khzmalyan, President of the European Party, addressing the topic in a conversation with “Hraparak”.

“I don’t take chances. Our task is that there are ideas that we need to carry forward systematically and with plans. Evaluating is the citizen’s job. We will reach the elections, then we will see how the citizen evaluates the chances. I can’t estimate the chances of others either, I am the leader of the party, and my job is to prepare a team, to prepare a plan by which we should be guided. Why should the people of Yerevan choose Ruben Hakhverdyan, because it is not the person who works, but the team, a whole team? In addition, Ruben Hakhverdyan is a symbol of honesty and sincerity. Ruben Hakhverdyan is also a symbol of Yerevan itself. This is a great honor for us. Mr. Hakhverdyan is our friend, but he is not a member of the party, although, as you remember, he ran on our list in the parliamentary elections,” Khzmalyan said.

