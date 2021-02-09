Why were Armenia-made drones virtually not used in Karabakh war?

YEREVAN. – The lack of large-scale use of Armenian-made drones is due to the lack of mass production; Hakob Arshakyan, Minister High-Tech Industry of Armenia, told this to a press conference on Tuesday.

He added that funding projects have been accepted for the development and production of attack and reconnaissance drones, and some of them have already been completed. According to Arshakyan, Armenia needs to achieve production opportunities for both types of these drones.

“The [Armenian-made] reconnaissance UAVs, which are not inferior to competitors in their parameters, have been used in [the recent war in] Karabakh [Artsakh] and have performed well. The UAVs that were not tested but were ready were also used, “Arshakyan said.

And when asked why footage on the operation of the Armenian-made drones was virtually not made public—as the adversary was doing, the minister explained that since the matter was about intelligence apparatus, the information provided the latter is confidential and not subject to publication.