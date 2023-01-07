Why was Pashinyan not present at the Christmas Mass led by His Holiness?

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan did not participate in the Christmas Mass celebrated in the Church of St. Gregory the Illuminator in Yerevan under the leadership of Catholicos of All Armenians Garek II.

No representative of the government was present at the liturgy. Even President Vahagn Khachaturyan and NA Speaker Alen Simonyan were not present. It seems that these authorities, all indiscriminately, are against the Armenian Apostolic Church.

It should be noted that it is the third year that the authorities have not participated in the Christmas service, which is an obvious attitude towards the Apostolic Church, the Catholicos of All Armenians, and faith in general.

If in 2021, the former spokesman of the Prime Minister, Mane Gevorgyan, stated that Pashinyan does not participate in liturgies because he is infected, today the ruling elite claims that they did not receive any invitation and that is why they do not participate.

Ամբողջական հոդվածը կարող եք կարդալ այս հասցեով՝ : https://hraparak-am.translate.goog/post/6fcb9d10073bba89170d61874352c737?_x_tr_sl=hy&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en&_x_tr_pto=nui,sc

