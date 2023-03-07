Why should Scholz and his pro-Turkish MFA be more Armenian than Pashinyan?

One of our compatriots living in Germany reacted to Nikol Pashinyan’s visit to Germany and sent us a letter in which he notes that the German and Western media in general did not cover the RA Prime Minister’s visit at all.

“If you want to know what importance was given to any case or event, you need to read the local press and search in the local media. And now let’s see what the German press and media wrote about Pashinyan’s visit to Berlin. nothing.

Only one website has written about it, the German government website, but who in the general public knows about this website, people don’t even know that such a website exists.

Coming to Scholtz’s statement about Artsakh’s right to self-determination, deleting this statement from the official website can have three explanations.

a- Scholz does not know the problems of Artsakh, and there are contradictions between him and Germanio MFA, for example, there are contradictions between the French Senate and the MFA, and the position of the MFA is Macron’s position. Germany supported Kosovo’s right to independence by all means, but the same principle is not valid for every place.

b- Azerbaijan probably lobbied in Germany and the EU, where it has very powerful leverage, especially after the Aliyev-Von der Leyen gas agreement. And the diplomats of Azerbaijan, as well as Turkey, are not sleeping.

c- Scholz and his pro-Turkish MFA have no reason to be more Armenian than Pashinyan. They saw during Pashinyan’s visit that he is not in favor of Artsakh’s right to self-determination, so why should they be in favor of it?”

Karo Boyajian

Share this...

Pinterest Email Google Linkedin

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

