Why Lavrov formulates his thoughts in this way today is the consequence of what these authorities have done and said. Vardanyan

The statement of Russian Foreign Minister Segey Lavrov that “Armenia has occupied 7 regions of Azerbaijan for many years, which did not belong to it and which it has never claimed”, continues to be discussed and criticized in the Armenian media.

Member of the National Assembly “Armenia” faction Aghvan Vardanyan Hraparak.am-referring to Lavrov’s statement in a conversation with “I am not interested in what Lavrov said, it is much more important for me what this government of Armenia has said and done in recent years that Lavrov allows such statements. The same applies to other geopolitical centers. What Lavrov says, what Washington says, what Paris says, we should be very little interested. We should be interested in what we are doing and why we have found ourselves in a situation when the same Lavrov, the same Washington, the same Paris said completely different things years ago, today something else. They clearly said that there are three principles of conflict resolution: non-use of force and threat of force, territorial integrity and people’s right to self-determination. This was said by the same Lavrov and others. But why Lavrov formulates his thoughts in this way today is the consequence of what these authorities have done and said.”

To our observation that, according to many, Lavrov did not tell news, but told the truth, which maybe the previous authorities hid, Vardanyan said: “It’s not like that at all, there was a negotiation process, I think you are aware of those details when it comes to recognizing the right of self-determination of Artsakh, giving the five regions, and then also the two regions, in exchange for the status of Artsakh. And what do we have today, nothing?”

When asked whether Lavrov’s statement will not undermine the centuries-old Armenian-Russian friendship and strategic alliance, the opposition MP said: “You know, I don’t believe those words very much and I don’t trust them very much. Yes, Russia is our strategic ally, but we have to solve our problems. And the deterioration of Armenian-Russian relations is again the result of the activities of these authorities and their advisers.”

Vahe Makaryan

