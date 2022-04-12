Episode Summary

Georgia Logothetis, HALC’s Managing Director, joins our host Thanos Davelis to break down why former President Trump’s endorsement of Dr. Mehmet Oz has infuriated some of Trump’s most fervent supporters, and look at why Oz’s close links to Turkey and the world of its autocratic President Erdogan are raising concerns in Washington.

Episode Notes

Today we are looking at Pennsylvania, where former President Donald Trump waded into the state’s Senate Republican primary, throwing his support behind Dr. Mehmet Oz, a Turkish-American TV physician. Georgia Logothetis, HALC’s Managing Director, joins our host Thanos Davelis to break down why this endorsement has infuriated some of Trump’s most fervent supporters, and look at why Oz’s close links to Turkey and the world of its autocratic President Erdogan are raising concerns in Washington.

Georgia Logothetis is the Managing Director of the Hellenic American Leadership Council. She has run national and state advocacy campaigns, raised millions online in grassroots donations, created a comprehensive leadership training curriculum and has helped organize citizen lobbying in Washington, DC. She has been profiled in the Chicago Reader, and her work has been cited in The Washington Post, The New York Times and other publications.

You can read the articles we discuss on our podcast here:

